Pre-events of Malabar River Festival begin

July 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mud football and cross country race on Saturday; cycling expedition, off-road race, and rain walk planned

The Hindu Bureau

Mud football and cross country events organised as part of the Malabar River Festival 2023 will be held on Saturday.

The cross country race for men and women will start from Pulloorampara at 7.30 a.m. and will end at Kodencheri. The Mud football tournament will be held at Royad Farms at Omassery at 3 p.m. Teams from different parts of the district are expected to take part in the event for which a special ground has been prepared.

Cycling expeditions from Kalpetta, Kozhikode, and Areekode that culminate at Pulikkayam, another major pre-event of the festival, will be held on Sunday. Triathlon competition at Kodenchery and rain walk from Thusharagiri and Kakkadampoyil will also be held on the same day.

A group of artists led by K.R. Babu will camp at the venue from July 31 to August 6 for live sketching and exhibition. An off-road expedition will be held from Poovaramthodu to Kakkadampoyil on August 2 and 3. Besides, kite flying will be held at Poovaramthodu on August 3.

The Malabar River Festival 2023 and the 9th International Kayaking Championship will be held in Iruvazhinji and Chalippuzha in Kodenchery under the aegis of the Department of Tourism from August 4 to 6. 

