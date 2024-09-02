Pre-arrest bail pleas of Mukesh, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Edavela Babu to continue today

The anticipatory bail pleas of Malayalam movie actors who are facing the allegations of rape and outraging the modesty of women will continue on Tuesday (September 3).

The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, considered the pre-arrest bail pleas of actor M. Mukesh, Maniyan Pillai Raju and V. S. Chandrasekharan, the former State president of Lawyers Congress, a feeder organisation of the State unit of the Congress on the day. Though the petition of actor Maniyan Pillai Raju was scheduled to be heard on September 6, it was advanced and heard on the day. Further hearing in the cases will be held on Wednesday (September 4,2024). The anticipatory bail plea of Edavela Babu, actor and a former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors, will be taken up on Tuesday (September 3). The proceedings in the case were held in camera.

The police had booked cases against the actors and the lawyer following allegations of rape and sexual misbehaviour by a junior actress.

Geo Paul, the counsel for Mr. Mukesh, contended that an improbable story was being churned out to entangle him in the case. The counsel is understood to have produced electronic evidence in a sealed cover to the court and explained its contents and relevance to the court.

The prosecution is understood to have argued before the court that the allegations raised against the actor were of serious nature and hence the custodial interrogation of the accused was required. The public prosecutor who appeared in the case is understood to have contended that the accused was a powerful and influential person, who, if released, would influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence. The prosecutor also sought to seize the vehicle used by the accused for investigation.

Incidentally, the court order preventing the arrest of Mr. Mukesh will expire on September 3 (Tuesday).