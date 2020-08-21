Prayers at Sabarimala for SPB

Special prayers were held at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Friday for the well-being of playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) who is battling COVID-19.

Usha puja was performed on behalf of Balasubrahmanyam, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) said.

“A musical offering was held at the temple using nadaswaram (wind instrument), thakil (percussion instrument), and idaykka (a drum) played by TDB employees Ganesh Thiruvarppu, Sugunan and Yadukrishnan respectively.

The musicians played Shankara nada sareera’, a hit song sung by Balasubrahmanyam,” the TDB said.