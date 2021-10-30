Pravesanotsavam to instill new hope in students

Thiruvananthapuram

30 October 2021 21:55 IST

‘Thirike Schoolilekku’ is the slogan put forward by General Education Department

Pravesanotsavam will be held in all schools on the reopening day on Monday by adhering to COVID-19 protocols, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The State-level Pravesanotsavam would be held at Cotton Hill Upper Primary School here, he said.

He was addressing mediapersons here on Saturday in connection with the steps taken by the State Government for school reopening.

The Minister said all arrangements for resumption of offline classes after months away from campus had been completed, and students and parents need not have any anxiety on this score. In the first phase, primary students and those in classes 10 and 12 will begin school, and in the second phase, those in classes 8 and 9 and 11 will reach campuses on November 15.

The slogan put forward by the General Education Department for the reopening is ‘Thirike Schoolilekku.’

Detailed planning, starting with a series of meetings with stakeholders had been done. Meetings with Ministers for Health, Transport, and Local Self-Government had also been conducted to prepare the guidelines, students’ transport protocols, and steps to be taken by local bodies for the reopening.

School cleaning

School cleaning and disinfection had been taken up with public and stakeholder support. Academic guidelines too were prepared to give teachers an idea of the general approach to learning when students reached school. School parent-teacher associations and management committees also played an active role in drawing up school-level plans. These preparations were also evaluated, the Minister said.

Teacher training and parent training were also held to cover aspects such as safety protocols, possible mental and emotional problems in students returning to school, learning backwardness and gaps, and so on, the Minister said.

The Minister stressed that teaching would not be full-fledged initially. Focus would be on fun and play and recreation and increasing their confidence. Seating, bio-bubbles, sick room, services of doctors all had to be given attention to.