‘Pravesanotsavam’ preparations assessed in Wayanad

A meeting chaired by District Collector A. Geetha on Thursday assessed the preparations for the ‘Pravesanotsavam’ in various schools in the district.

It discussed the execution of ‘Gothra Saradhi’, a project to bring children from tribal hamlets to the nearest school by providing them free vehicle facilities in order to address the issue of school dropouts. It also discussed the renovation work at schools in the district.

The district-level ‘Pravesanotsavam’ will be held at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kakkavayal on June 1.