Praveen Rana remanded in investment fraud case

January 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Thrissur

Police register 36 cases against the accused based on complaints of depositors who have allegedly lost ₹2 crore in the fraud

The Hindu Bureau

Praveen Rana, the accused in the Safe and Strong investment fraud case, being taken for medical examination in Thrissur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Praveen Rana (K.P. Praveen), 37, chairman and managing director of Safe and Strong Nidhi Ltd., who was arrested in connection with a multi-crore investment fraud, has been remanded in judicial custody. The police have registered 36 cases against Rana so far on complaints of depositors who have allegedly lost ₹2 crore in the investment fraud.

According to the police, Rana started 10-odd companies in various names to popularise the company and gain people’s confidence. Safe and Strong Business Consultants; Safe and Strong Nidhi Ltd.; Safe and Strong Printers and Publishers; and Safe and Strong IT solutions were some of them.

He gained two doctorates from two universities allegedly paying money and claimed to have an online MBA. He produced and acted in a movie Choran recently. Rana formed a political party – Royal India People’s party - and contested in elections.

Hiding in a quarry

The police formed a special team to nab Rana, who went absconding after cases of cheating were registered against him. A special investigation team led by Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashokan arrested Rana from his hideout at a granite quarry near Pollachi two days ago.

The police have so far conducted 21 raids on Rana’s properties. They recovered documents related to investments and seven vehicles owned by Rana. The recovered items included 17 laptops, 35 SIM cards, and eight hard discs.

