Praveen Rana, kingpin of investment fraud, arrested in Coimbatore 

January 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thrissur

Praveen Rana, the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore investment fraud, was arrested by the police from Coimbatore on Wednesday. He was hiding as a pilgrim in a labourer’s colony at Devarayapuram when the police team from Thrissur traced him.

Mr. Rana (K.P. Praveen) had given the police the slip and escaped from his flat at Kaloor in Kochi two days ago.

Mr. Rana, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Safe and Strong Business Constancy and Chit Funds, allegedly swindled crores from many depositors by offering exorbitant interest rates of up to 42% for their investments.

The police found that he had allegedly emptied his personal and business accounts and withdrawn ₹61 crore recently. It is suspected that the money was later transferred to benami accounts and those of his partners expecting a freeze of his own accounts.

The Thrissur West police registered a case against Mr. Rana when they had found that his company was functioning and receiving deposits even after its registration was cancelled a year ago. The investors realised the fraud only then. The police received several complaints against the company.

An engineering graduate with an MBA, 36-year-old Rana, a native of Arimpur in Thrissur district, started his companies seven years ago. There are reports that some persons from Mr. Rana’s side have been approaching the investors to withdraw the cases registered against him.

On December 26, Mr. Rana allegedly called a meeting of investors at his resort at Arimpur for a consensus talk. However, he went absconding soon. It was reported that he even made his driver as the company CMD to evade the cases.

The police on Tuesday had arrested the head of administration of the company in connection with the case. They recovered some documents related to investments in the firm.

The exact total amount swindled by Mr. Rana is yet to be ascertained. The police suspect that there may be more victims of his fraud.