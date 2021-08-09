Pravasi Congress Kasaragod district president arrested

Kasaragod

09 August 2021 16:54 IST

The police on Monday arrested Pravasi Congress Kasaragod district president Padmarajan Aingoth for allegedly trying to abuse and assault Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, while travelling in a train.

The MP was allegedly attacked while he was travelling by the Maveli Express. It is alleged that Mr. Padmarajan and another person got into his compartment and tried to insult Mr. Unnithan.

He was arrested based on a complaint lodged with the Railway Police.

