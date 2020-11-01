Pratishedha Jwala against atrocities

Thrissur

01 November 2020 23:56 IST

Hundreds express solidarity with torchlight protest, on street and from homes

Hundreds of people joined the Pratishedha Jwala, a torchlight protest against the sexual violence against women on the Kerala Piravi Day in the district. They also expressed their protest against atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, and sexual minorities.

An umbrella committee of various women’s and social organisations hosted the protest.

Small rallies

Many people gathered in small groups, maintaining the COVID-19 protocol, in the city.

Small torchlight rallies were organised. People who were not able to join the protests on streets expressed their solidarity by holding torchlight from homes. Many joined the protest on social media by posting pictures.

“The violation of rights and denial of justice against women, Dalits, Adivasis, and sexual minorities have been rampant in the State and the country. Incidents such as Hathras, Unnao, Walayar, and Palathayi are repeating. Women have been molested at homes, public places, and even in ambulances. The Dalits, Adivasis and sexual minorities are also facing denial of social justice,” the protesters noted.

“The authorities who have to act against these atrocities are turning a blind eye to them. Cyber attacks against women are becoming daily events. In many incidents, the police are taking stand in favour of abusers,” they alleged. People who raised their voice against the violations of justice were being attacked across the country, they added.