Pratibha Patil recuperates at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala

November 30, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Former President Pratibha Patil has improved her health after two weeks of rejuvenation therapy at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.

Ms. Patil, who reached Arya Vaidya Sala along with her family on November 15, is being treated by a team of doctors led by Chief Physician P. Madhavankutty Varier.

Ms. Patil, who was the first woman to become the President of India in 2007, will turn 88 on December 19. Arya Vaidya Sala sources said that Ms. Patil had improved her health considerably, and that the treatment would continue for one more week.

Apart from her retinue of security officers, Ms. Patil is accompanied by her husband Devisingh Shekhawat, son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, and daughter Jyoti Rathore.

Among the VIPs who visited Ms. Patil at Arya Vaidya Sala were Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Abdussamad Samadani, MP, and Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA. Mr. Khan visited the former President on Monday evening and exchanged pleasantries with her family.

Ms. Patil and her family were thrilled to witness Kuchelavritam, a Kathakali presentation by P.S.V. Natyasangham, on the courtyard of the Viswambhara Temple. While Sunil Kumar enacted the role of Kuchela, Pradeep donned Kuchela’s wife’s role.

After two weeks of treatment, her family returned home on Wednesday. Ms. Patil will be at Arya Vaidya Sala for one more week.