Pratibha Patil recuperates at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala

November 30, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Ms. Patil had undergone two weeks of rejuvenation therapy and will be at Arya Vaidya Sala for one more week

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presenting a memento to former President Pratibha Patil and her husband Devisingh Shekhawat on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former President Pratibha Patil has improved her health after two weeks of rejuvenation therapy at Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Patil, who reached Arya Vaidya Sala along with her family on November 15, is being treated by a team of doctors led by Chief Physician P. Madhavankutty Varier.

Ms. Patil, who was the first woman to become the President of India in 2007, will turn 88 on December 19. Arya Vaidya Sala sources said that Ms. Patil had improved her health considerably, and that the treatment would continue for one more week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from her retinue of security officers, Ms. Patil is accompanied by her husband Devisingh Shekhawat, son Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, and daughter Jyoti Rathore.

Among the VIPs who visited Ms. Patil at Arya Vaidya Sala were Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Abdussamad Samadani, MP, and Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA. Mr. Khan visited the former President on Monday evening and exchanged pleasantries with her family.

Ms. Patil and her family were thrilled to witness Kuchelavritam, a Kathakali presentation by P.S.V. Natyasangham, on the courtyard of the Viswambhara Temple. While Sunil Kumar enacted the role of Kuchela, Pradeep donned Kuchela’s wife’s role.

After two weeks of treatment, her family returned home on Wednesday. Ms. Patil will be at Arya Vaidya Sala for one more week.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US