As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Prathidhwani, cultural organisation of IT sector employees, is conducting Midnight Freedom Walk at Technopark on Sunday.

The walk will commence from Technopark phase 3 at 11 p.m. on Sunday and will conclude at Amphitheatre, Technopark. Kazhakkuttam MLA Kadakampalli Surendran will inaugurate the Independence day celebrations.