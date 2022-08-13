Prathidhwani to organise midnight freedom walk
As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Prathidhwani, cultural organisation of IT sector employees, is conducting Midnight Freedom Walk at Technopark on Sunday.
The walk will commence from Technopark phase 3 at 11 p.m. on Sunday and will conclude at Amphitheatre, Technopark. Kazhakkuttam MLA Kadakampalli Surendran will inaugurate the Independence day celebrations.
