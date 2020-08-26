‘Pratheeksha’ ready for launch

‘Pratheeksha’, the first fully equipped marine ambulance of the Fisheries Department is ready for rescue operations at sea.
Built by Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), the vessel—the first of three ordered by the State—will be commissioned on Thursday and stationed at Vizhinjam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate ‘Pratheeksha’ via videoconference.
Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma will preside over the function. The marine ambulance is equipped to provide medical care to 10 persons at a time. It will have paramedical staff as part of its crew and will be assisted by four sea rescue squads.
The marine ambulance also had modern life-saving equipment, medicine stocks, and a portable mortuary, the Fisheries Minister said on Wednesday. Work on the remaining two marine ambulances also was nearing completion, she said. The launching ceremony of ‘Prathyasha’ and ‘Karunya’, as the vessels were named, too would be held on Thursday.
A long-pending dream of fishers would turn a reality with the inauguration of the marine ambulance, Ms. Mercykutty Amma said. On an average, 30 fishers lost their lives every year to accidents at sea. The State government had inked an agreement with the CSL for the construction of three marine ambulances at a total cost of ₹18.24 crore, she added.
The vessels are 23 metres long with a draught of three metres. Each of them is powered by two 700 HP Scania engines and is capable of touching 14 knots. The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, provided the technical advice for building the ambulances.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath