Prathapan, Anil Akkara observe hunger strike

T.N. Prathapan, MP, and Anil Akkara, MLA, on hunger strike in Thrissur on Tuesday protesting against the alleged politicising of the COVID-19 situation. While the MP staged the fast at his house, the latter at his office.

19 May 2020 21:06 IST

T.N. Prathapan, MP, and Anil Akkara, MLA, held one-day hunger strike on Tuesday against medical board decision for not sending Minister A.C. Moideen to quarantine.

The Congress leaders said their agitation was against politicising the COVID-19 situation. They said the medical board decision was politically motivated.

They criticised the panel’s decision to sent them for home quarantine for visiting the Walayar check-post where a COVID-19 positive person was present while the Minister was exempted even after visiting a quarantine centre, from where five positive cases had been reported.

The MP observed strike at his house while Mr. Akkara was in his office. Both are under quarantine.

Meanwhile, Congress workers conducted protest meetings at various centres in the district expressing solidarity with Mr. Prathapan and Mr. Akkara.