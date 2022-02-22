Prasar Bharati move will destroy cultural diversity: CM

Replacing the popular Malayalam content with Hindu programmes and renaming Ananthapuri FM will go against the pluralistic ideals of the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Slamming the Prasar Bharati move while responding to a submission by V.K. Prasanth [CPI(M)] in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan alleged the changes made to the radio station, both in terms of content and its name, were part of efforts to create a homogenised system by destroying the linguistic and cultural diversity that existed in the country.

The Chief Minister, whose reply was read out by Local Self-Governments Minister M.V. Govindan on his behalf, said the State government strongly objected to the decision that amounted to an insult against Malayalam and Keralites as a whole. It will demand the restoration of the channel and its original programmes.

According to him, the stance contravened the public broadcaster’s motto of ‘Bahujan Hitaya, Bahujan Sukhaya’ (welfare of the masses, happiness of the masses) as it went against the interests of large sections of listeners who had an emotional connect with the channel aired by All India Radio’s Thiruvananthapuram station.