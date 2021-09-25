Prasad reiterates need for more farm research

KAU golden jubilee inaugurated

Minister for Agriculture P.Prasad inaugurated the golden jubilee of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) at a function on the main campus of the university at Vellanikkara here on Saturday.

Minister for Revenue K. Rajan, who is also a member on the executive committee of the university, presided over.

The Minister, who appreciated the contributions of the university to the State agricultural sector, reiterated the need for more research in the sector.

“The research results should reflect in the soil. Scientific research is necessary for the development of the farm sector,” he said.

The university should provide a support system for each and every farmer in the State. It should help increase their income to lead a decent life.

Micro rhizome technology for propagation of ginger and micropropagation technology for the mass multiplication of banana developed by the College of Agriculture, Vellanikkara, and the Banana Research Station, Kannara, respectively were transferred to farmers at the function.

The university also started an entrepreneurship development centre at the BRS, Kannara. As part of the golden jubilee event, the Minister inaugurated a faculty guesthouse on the campus. He also released five books authored by scientists of the university.

All students of the university will be given free electronic workspace accounts, said R.Chandrababu, Vice Chancellor, who gave the welcome speech.