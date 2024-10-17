ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad Krishna is new Director of IIIT Kottayam

Published - October 17, 2024 06:47 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

Prasad Krishna, Director, National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C), has taken additional charge as Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam. He succeeds Rajiv V. Dharsakar.

Prof. Krishna, an expert in manufacturing, design, and materials engineering, has held prestigious positions in both national and international organisations. A recipient of several awards, including the Kirloskar Gold Medal, he has made significant contributions to the industry. His experience spans sectors such as automobile manufacturing, precision machine tool design, and space research, providing him with a unique perspective on the practical applications of engineering principles., said an official statement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US