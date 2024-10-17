GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prasad Krishna is new Director of IIIT Kottayam

Published - October 17, 2024 06:47 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

Prasad Krishna, Director, National Institute of Technology, Calicut, (NIT-C), has taken additional charge as Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kottayam. He succeeds Rajiv V. Dharsakar.

Prof. Krishna, an expert in manufacturing, design, and materials engineering, has held prestigious positions in both national and international organisations. A recipient of several awards, including the Kirloskar Gold Medal, he has made significant contributions to the industry. His experience spans sectors such as automobile manufacturing, precision machine tool design, and space research, providing him with a unique perspective on the practical applications of engineering principles., said an official statement

