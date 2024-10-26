GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pranabjyoti Nath takes charge as Chief Electoral Officer amid confusion over appointment

Published - October 26, 2024 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Pranabjyoti Nath took charge as Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) on Saturday amid confusion created by his appointment on deputation as chief vigilance officer in a PSU in Odisha.

The State government had issued orders on Friday appointing the 2005 batch IAS officer as CEO, Kerala, and Secretary, Election department, following clearance from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Meantime, a Central government order was also issued appointing him as vigilance officer on deputation at National Aluminium Company, Odisha.

Mr. Nath had applied for a deputation earlier to his home State, but it had come through only now.

Reportedly, the initial shortlist submitted by Kerala to the ECI for the post of CEO did not contain his name. But this list was not accepted, and the government had submitted a second list, which included Mr. Nath. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Nath was serving as Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs.

His appointment as CEO comes ahead of the November byelections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies. He succeeds Sanjay Kaul to the post.

0 / 0
