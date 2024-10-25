Pranabjyoti Nath is new Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala

The Election Commission of India has designated Pranabjyoti Nath, a 2005 batch IAS officer, as the new Chief Electoral Officer - Kerala. The State government issued orders on Friday regarding his appointment as CEO and Secretary, Election Department. Mr. Pranabjyoti Nath is currently, secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department. His appointment as CEO - Kerala comes ahead of the November byelections to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies. He succeeds Sanjay Kaul to the post.

