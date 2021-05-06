Prana to ensure oxygen to in-patients in Thrissur MCH

Thrissur

06 May 2021 00:56 IST

Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital implements project with public participation

At a time when the entire country is gasping for oxygen, Prana Air for Care, a project introduced at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thrissur, to reach oxygen supply directly to in-patient beds, is drawing attention.

Introduced sometimes ago with public participation, the project aims at providing oxygen for all in-patients.

The project has high relevance, especially in the time of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Designed by the doctors at the hospital, the project has been implemented in 500 beds in six wards in the first stage.

Each unit costs around ₹12,000. Doctors, voluntary organisations, patients and old-students have contributed to the project. The plan is to extend oxygen supply to all the 1,450 beds in the hospital.

People who are ready to be part of the project can donate their share.

New oxygen plant

Meanwhile, work on an oxygen plant has been finished at hospital and is ready for inauguration.

The plant would start functioning soon, the District Collector said.

“Oxygen availability has been ensured in the district. All cylinders on industrial use will be procured for medical purpose. Directive has already been issued in this regard,” the Collector said.