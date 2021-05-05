‘Prana’ oxygen supply project in Thrissur draws attention

At a time when the entire country is gasping for oxygen, Prana Air for Care – a project introduced in Thrissur Medical College Hospital to reach oxygen supply directly to in-patients beds, is drawing attention.

Introduced sometime back with public participation, the project was aimed at providing oxygen for all in-patients. The project has high relevance especially in the time of widespread COVID-19. People who are ready to be part of the project can donate their share.

Designed by the doctors in the hospital, the project has been implemented in 500 beds in six wards in the first stage. Each unit costs around ₹12,000. Doctors, voluntary organizations, patients and old-students have contributed to the project. The plan is to extend the oxygen supply to all the 1450 beds in the hospital.

Meanwhile the work of the oxygen plant has finished at Thrissur Medical College Hospital and is ready for inauguration. The plant will start functioning soon, the district collector said.

“Oxygen availability has been ensured in the district. All cylinders on industrial use will be procured for medical purposes. Direction has already been given in this regard,” said.