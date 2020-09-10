‘Prana Air for Care’ launched

Thrissur

10 September 2020 23:22 IST

Public support sought for project aimed at supplying oxygen to all in-patients

The Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, has introduced a project – Prana Air for Care - to reach oxygen supply to all in-patient beds. The project, the first of its kind in the State, has been implemented with people’s participation.

The project was implemented with an objective to give oxygen for all COVID-19 patients. People who are willing can be part of the project by donating their share to it.

In the initial phase, oxygen supply will be set up for 600 beds. Each unit can be sponsored by donating ₹12,000. Oxygen supply has to be arranged for 1,450 beds in the hospital. So far, donation has been received for 221 units.

Advertising

Advertising

Donations can be sent to: Principal, Government Medical College, Thrissur; Current account No: 57 02 48 46 396; IFSC Code: SBIN 0014682; branch: KUHS SBI

For further details, contact 0487 2472111.