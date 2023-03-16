HamberMenu
Pramoj Shankar assumes charge as joint MD, KSRTC

March 16, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Pramoj Shankar, Additional Transport Commissioner, has been appointed as joint Managing Director of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). Mr. Shankar’s appointment is part of bringing in professionals to the KSRTC based on the recommendation of the Sushil Khanna panel. He is on deputation from the Central service and he can continue as joint MD in KSRTC for three years or till the deputation period is over. 

His appointment will not cause any additional financial liability to the public utility, as he is currently Additional Transport Commissioner under the Transport Department and the appointment of Joint MD is an additional charge. A mechanical engineering graduate from Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, an engineering college of the Department of Transport, and M-Tech from IIT Madras, Mr. Sankar is a 2009 batch Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS) officer. 

As part of strengthening the management of KSRTC, the Corporation has requested the government to appoint five Kerala Administrative Service officers, who have completed their training and entered service, in KSRTC.

