Prakash’s passing a loss for UDF in Malappuram

Malappuram

29 April 2021 20:42 IST

He played a crucial role in maintaining good relationship between Congress and IUML

The untimely passing of Malappuram District Congress Committee (DCC) president V.V. Prakash, 56, is feared to inflict a blow to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the district. Especially vulnerable will be the Congress’s delicate relation with its trustworthy ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) sans Prakash.

Under the stewardship of Prakash, the Congress had had the best of relation with the IUML in Malappuram. The civic body election held in December last year was testimony to the UDF unity in the district.

When the Left Democratic Front (LDF) made gains in other parts of the State, Malappuram continued to remain a UDF fortress.

The reactions from the IUML soon after his death indicated how much Prakash meant to that party. “He was the face of politeness. His loss will be heavy for the UDF. The entire Malappuram is going to miss him,” said IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty. Mr. Kunhalikutty’s words encapsulated what Prakash meant for the IUML.

IUML national treasurer P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, admitted that IUML cadres had worked with a special enthusiasm in the April 6 election for Prakash in Nilambur. “He was a close ally for all of us,” said Mr. Wahab.

Prakash’s soft nature helped him address many differences not only

between the IUML and the Congress but also within the Congress through

dialogues. He took special care in not offending the other sides, and also in giving a patient ear. His candidacy in Nilambur was appreciated by all within the UDF.

Thanks to Prakash’s leadership, the IUML and the Congress closed ranks

in several panchayats in the district. It was for the first time in recent memory that the IUML and the Congress fought the election

unitedly without showing any differences.