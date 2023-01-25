ADVERTISEMENT

Prakashan, Gypson appointed PSC members

January 25, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to the Governor to appoint K. Prakashan and Gypson V. Paul as members of the Public Service Commission. Mr. Prakashan is currently serving as District Planning Officer in Kannur while Mr. Paul is the Head of Political Science at St. Mary’s College, Sulthan Bathery.

The Cabinet gave in-principle sanction to revise the pension of judicial officers who retired between January 1, 1996 and December 31, 2005.

It also ratified the Kerala Coir Workers’ Welfare Fund Board’s decision allowing ₹4,000 each to 2,461 coir workers who had been afflicted by COVID-19.

The Cabinet gave conditional sanction to the proposal to create 23 posts in the State Health Agency on contract basis. IT posts would be created in district courts and in the High Court.

The order creating nine posts of Sevaks in the Kerala High Court was ratified by the Cabinet.

Administrative sanction has been given for the creation of two posts of special public prosecutors in the two special courts allowed at Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur for hearing cases registered under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act.

It was decided to implement pay revision for the Kerala State Homoeopathic Cooperative Pharmacy with effect from July 1, 2019.

The 9.75 acre land in Attipra village, in possession of Technopark and on lease to the National Institute of Speech and Hearing, will be handed over to NISH.

