Prakash Raj to deliver 25th DC Kizhakkemuri Memorial Lecture on Saturday

September 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Year-long celebrations that will culminate in the golden jubilee of the Kottayam-based publishing house will begin on the occasion

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Prakash Raj will deliver the 25th DC Kizhakkemuri Memorial Lecture on ‘Reimagining future’ at the Mammen Mappila Hall here at 5 p.m. on September 9.

Year-long celebrations that will culminate in the golden jubilee of the Kottayam-based publishing house DC Books will also begin on the occasion. Writers Zacharia, K.R. Meera, Manoj Kuroor, Unni R. and S. Harish will kick off the celebrations.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will inaugurate the anniversary meet to be presided over by K. Satchidanandan, president, Kerala Sahitya Akademi. The Minister will also release the logo of the publication museum to be set up by DC Books on the occasion.

49th anniversary

Earlier in the morning, Kottayam legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, along with V.J. James, Sunil P. Ilayidom and T.D. Ramakrishnan, will inaugurate the 49th anniversary celebrations of the publishing house. Mr. Ilayidom will deliver a lecture on ‘Belief; imagination, history and life’.

