Prakash Javadekar denies reports about PM Modi contesting from Thiruvananthapuram in Lok Sabha polls

January 18, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Prakash Javadekar has denied reports about Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Javadekar told the media in Kozhikode on January 18 (Thursday) that such reports were just rumours. He, however, claimed that the BJP would win more seats from Kerala this time (2024). “Even without having any MLAs or MPs in Kerala, the Narendra Modi Government has been handing out benefits to the people here,” he said.

The former Union Minister expressed hope that this would have an impact on the polls.

CMRL case

Asked about the Union Corporate Affairs Ministry’s probe into the affairs of Exalogic Solutions, the now-defunct IT consultancy firm of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T. Veena, for receiving money from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) without delivering any services, Mr. Javadekar said that a fair investigation would happen in the case.

“We don’t take action or start an inquiry because somebody is in positions [of power]. But, we are taking [action] against those who break the law and those who are culprits. A fair investigation will happen and those who are guilty will be punished,” he said.

Mr. Javadekar also scoffed at allegations about a secret pact between the CPI(M) and the BJP to settle some cases involving leaders from both the parties, calling it a “joke.”

