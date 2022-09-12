Praise for water street at Maravanthuruth

ADVERTISEMENT

In a significant achievement, the water street at Maravanthuruth has received a special praise from the International Center for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Award Jury for the Indian subcontinent. The project had earlier won the top honours in the ICRT awards.

An official statement said the Maravanthuruth Water Street has been featured in the detailed assessment released by the award jury. It points to the project as an excellent example of how water bodies can be protected and sustained through tourism activities.

According to K.Rupesh Kumar, the jury’s statement will help the village destination to find a place ion the global tourism map. The water street at Maravanthuth connects about 18 canals to create a tourism circuit inside the village.

The visitors are offered insights into the village through rides on board shikara boats or kayaks .

Besides the water street, Green Street, Art Street, Village Life Experience Street, Food Street and Agri Street are all coming up in the village.