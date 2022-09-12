Kerala

Praise for water street at Maravanthuruth

In a significant achievement, the water street at Maravanthuruth has received a special praise from the International Center for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) Award Jury for the Indian subcontinent. The project had earlier won the top honours in the ICRT awards.

An official statement said the Maravanthuruth Water Street has been featured in the detailed assessment released by the award jury. It points to the project as an excellent example of how water bodies can be protected and sustained through tourism activities.

According to K.Rupesh Kumar, the jury’s statement will help the village destination to find a place ion the global tourism map. The water street at Maravanthuth connects about 18 canals to create a tourism circuit inside the village.

The visitors are offered insights into the village through rides on board shikara boats or kayaks .

Besides the water street, Green Street, Art Street, Village Life Experience Street, Food Street and Agri Street are all coming up in the village.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2022 10:31:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/praise-for-water-street-at-maravanthuruth/article65882838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY