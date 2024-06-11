Praise for Suresh Gopi: CPI flays Thrissur Mayor

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has criticised Thrissur Corporation Mayor M.K. Varghese for praising Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Suresh Gopi before the Lok Sabha election.

The Mayor had then told reporters that Mr. Gopi was fit for becoming the MP of Thrissur. He also recalled that Mr. Gopi, as a Rajya Sabha member, had given funds for developing the fish market in the city.

CPI leaders feel that the Mayor’s statement had negatively impacted the poll prospects of Left Democratic Front candidate V.S. Sunil Kumar. The Mayor had met Mr. Gopi in a restaurant in the city even after the election.

CPI district secretary K.K. Valsaraj, who criticised the Mayor’s meeting with Mr. Gopi at the restaurant, said considering his previous remarks, “we cannot believe that the meeting was unexpected”. He should have avoided such a meeting, he said.

It was reported that Mr. Sunil Kumar had earlier demanded the Mayor’s resignation following the failure of the LDF in the election in Thrissur.

“I have never thought of resigning from the Mayor post. I don’t think Mr. Sunil Kumar will demand my resignation. I am standing with the LDF. I have been inspired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” the Mayor told reporters on Tuesday.

In the 55-member Thrissur Corporation council, the LDF does not have an absolute majority. The LDF is ruling the Corporation with the support of Mr. Varghese, who won the election as an Independent candidate.

