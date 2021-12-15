Pradeep’s wife to get govt. job

Registration fee for Punargeham scheme waived

The State government has announced financial assistance to the family of junior warrant officer A. Pradeep, who died in the helicopter crash at Coonoor. Pradeep's wife Sreelakshmi will be given a government job, according to a Cabinet decision on Wednesday.

Pradeep's family will be provided ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Sainik Welfare Fund. An additional ₹3 lakh will be given from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for the medical care of his father Radhakrishnan.

Pradeep's wife Sreelakshmi will be given a government job in Thrissur district matching her educational qualification.

In this case, the Cabinet decided to relax the conditions for providing assistance from Chief Minister's Sainik Welfare Fund. The assistance is usually provided to military, para military and GREF personnel killed or disabled in action.

Pradeep, who hails from Thrissur, was among the several persons killed in the IAF chopper crash, which claimed the life of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on December 8.

Other decisions

The Cabinet has decided to waive the registration fee and stamp duty for the registration of property under the Punargeham scheme for fishers. The scheme envisages the rehabilitation of families residing within 50 metres of the high-tide line. It is expected to be completed in three years at a cost of ₹2,450 crore. Beneficiary families are eligible for assistance up to ₹10 lakh for purchasing land and construction of house.

The Cabinet also decided to relax the eligibility criteria for nominating heirs of deceased ration shop owners as licencees. As per the decision, a class X pass will not be mandatory, and the solvency amount will be fixed at ₹10,000.