Prabir Purkayastha cautions against digital media regulation threat

Prabir Purkayastha, founder-editor of news portal NewsClick, has raised alarm over the newly proposed Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, warning that it could severely restrict digital media freedom and independent journalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also condemned the Centre’s purported plans to extend government regulation to digital platforms and thereby bring about a dangerous encroachment on free expression in the country.

The senior journalist was delivering the 23rd N. Narendran memorial lecture on the topic ‘Emergence and relevance of alternative media in Indian democracy’ at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legislation, if passed, would reportedly require individuals and entities with significant online reach to obtain government clearance, imposing stringent controls on content dissemination.

Mr. Purkayastha lambasted the move as an “act of stupidity”, arguing that it reflects a misguided attempt to manage a vast digital landscape. “It is not easy to control the social media. When the government struggles with its basic responsibilities – like conducting examinations or maintaining infrastructure – how can it expect to micromanage the digital space that does not need to be managed,” he asked.

The move, he alleged, stems from the significant shift in public discourse that had unfolded during the recent Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that while the traditional mainstream media gave disproportionate coverage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition voices were sidelined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Primary battleground

However, the real change was in how people engaged with political content. Digital platforms emerged as the primary battleground, with citizens creating and sharing content that resonated far beyond the traditional media. User-generated content, ranging from humorous videos to critical memes, played a crucial role in shaping public sentiment and resisting dominant narratives. The digital media provided a platform for grassroots creativity and dissent, Mr. Purkayastha said.

The proposed regulatory changes are seen as a response to this “new form of public resistance”. He warned that curbing the digital media would not only stifle dissent, but also threaten the broader media landscape.

“This is not just about social media. It affects all forms of media and needs to be fought by each media person,” he emphasised. (EOM)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.