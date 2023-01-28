Prabha Varma sees bid to portray him as communal

January 28, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST

With an online poster announcing a ‘Hindu Conclave’ by an entity that identifies itself as Kerala Hindus of North America featuring him as a participant at an event slated to happen in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday going around on social media, Prabha Varma, poet and media secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took to Facebook to clear the air.

“I’m not part of any religious parliament. I don’t believe in any religion or God,” he posted and repeated the same to The Hindu. He said he had not been consulted before including his name in the poster. Such efforts are not going to succeed, he said.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, also featured in the poster, said he thought it was an event to present an award to lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, but came to know about the organisers at a later stage. “I have told them about my inability to attend the event,” he said.

Meanwhile, musician Kaithapram Damodaran Nampoothiri said he would attend the event. “It is held in honour or Thampi chettan and that’s the reason I’m attending. I’ve attended events organised by everyone,” he said.

According to the poster, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, Hindu Aikya Vedi’s K.P. Sasikala, poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair, and actor Unni Mukundan are among the participants.