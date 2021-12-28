Prabha Varma forays into Carnatic music

Thiruvananthapuram

28 December 2021 20:17 IST

Littérateur’s kritis to be rendered by K.R. Shyama

Kendra Sahitya Academy Award winner, poet, novelist and media advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Prabha Varma, has forayed into Carnatic music.

Mr. Varma has penned a series of kritis. Famed Carnatic singer K.R. Shyama will render the kritis at a concert on December 30 at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan in the capital. She has also set the lyrics to tune.

A reviewer said Mr. Varma’s kritis transcend the religious sphere. He has adopted a radically different approach, though generally confining his creations to the tradition of Swati Thirunal and Irayimman Thampi. Dr. Shyama will render eight kritis penned by Mr. Varma.

Mr. Varma has earned distinction as a film song writer as well. Recently, he had published an English novel, After The Aftermath. The concert will commence at 5 p.m.