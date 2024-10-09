PPR vaccination in goats and sheep to begin in mid-October in State

The Animal Husbandry department will launch a Statewide vaccination against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), also known as sheep and goat plague (Adu Vasantha in Malayalam), by mid-October.

Across Kerala, 13.5 lakh goats and 1,500 sheep will be vaccinated, the department said on Wednesday.

Assistant Field Officers and Livestock Inspectors will visit farms and households for vaccinating the animals free of charge under the supervision of veterinary doctors.

The department has constituted 1,819 squads across the State for the smooth organisation of the vaccination campaign. Goat and sheep farmers have been directed to get complete the registration at the nearest veterinary hospital ahead of the campaign.

The Statewide campaign is part of an all-India PPR Eradication Programme (PPR-EP) aimed at eradicating the disease from the country by 2030.

The details of the vaccination will be uploaded on the national-level Bharat Pashudhan portal.

According to the Union Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, PPR is a highly contagious animal disease affecting domestic and wild small ruminants. Though PPR virus infects both sheep and goats, the clinical symptoms are more severe in goats.