P.P. Divya is Kannur District Panchayat president

30 December 2020 23:56 IST

P.P. Divya of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was elected as the Kannur District Panchayat President, on Wednesday.

Ms. Divya defeated Lizzie Thomas of the Congress by 16 votes to seven. The voting started at 11 a.m. under the supervision of District Collector T.V. Subhash

Ms. Divya, who won from the Kalliasseri division, had received 32687 votes to win the ward. She was the Vice President of the last District Panchayat. E. Vijayan, who won the election from Pannyannur division, was elected zas the vice president of District Panchayat. He received 15 votes to seven, as one LDF vote became invalid.

