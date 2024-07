In a major boost to Kerala’s fisheries sector, the State government has cleared the decks for the construction of a new fishing harbour at Pozhiyoor. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Thursday announced that ₹5 crore has been allocated for the first phase of the project.

The project was announced in this year’s Budget, with an estimated cost of ₹343 crore.

A 65-m breakwater will be constructed first.