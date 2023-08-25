Powerhouse, Kommady bridges in Alappuzha inaugurated

August 25, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kerala government is spending ₹20,000 crore for welfare schemes during this Onam, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was inaugurating the Shavakottapalam (Powerhouse bridge) and Kommady bridges in Alappuzha town on Thursday. Mr. Riyas said the reconstruction of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road, widening of National Highway-66 and construction of the coastal highway would be completed in a timebound manner.

The Minister said the Left Democratic Front government, which was in power in the State since 2016, had done a lot for Alappuzha town development. “The most important among them is basic infrastructure. Former Ministers T.M. Thomas Isaac, G. Sudhakaran and P. Thilothaman during their tenure had planned projects for the district with farsightedness,” Mr. Riyas said, adding that the government’s vision was to rebuild Alappuzha town.

ADVERTISEMENT

An end to congestion

He said the Powerhouse and Kommady bridges would end traffic congestion in Alappuzha town and ensure its development.

Mr. Riyas laid the foundation stone for the new district office of the Public Service Commission, inaugurated a lift at Alappuzha Government Guest House and 12 city roads in the Ambalappuzha Assembly constituency.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. A.M. Ariff, MP; District Collector Haritha V. Kumar; Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari; Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma; and others attended the inauguration of bridges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.