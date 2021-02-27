Power use reaches a new high for Feb.

IDUKKI

27 February 2021 23:35 IST

81.0674 mu the highest ever recorded during February

With the mercury soaring, power consumption in the State reached a new high for February on Friday.

The total power consumption on Friday was 81.0674 million units (mu), the highest ever recorded during February. As per the data available at the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Kalamassery, the previous day’s estimate of power consumption was 80.3764 mu.

A senior SLDC official says the peak hour consumption now is by 10 p.m., which is experienced during the peak summer season in March. Normally, the peak hour consumption is at 7 p.m. An increased use of air-conditioners is perceived to be the reason for the rise in power consumption.

He says this change in trend in peak hour consumption from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. was noticeable by the end of February. The cloudy atmosphere had caused a rise in temperatures, leading to the unusual pattern in power consumption by the end of February. However, the trend cannot be considered to be one that will continue, leading to an overall increase in consumption. He says the State had achieved 100% power connection for domestic consumers and it cannot be termed an increase in domestic consumption. Power consumption is maximum in commercial and domestic sectors. Industrial consumption is around 23%.

He says there has been no change in the consumption level in these sectors and the increase in power consumption may be due to the rise in temperatures during night time. A marked change was visible from February 24.

On Friday, the power generated from hydel, thermal, wind farm, and solar power units in the State was 28.5697 mu. While 52.4978 mu was imported from outside sources.

Officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) are expecting a rise in power consumption as the State goes into election mode. There will be a normal rise in consumption with the SSLC examinations in March.

The highest ever power consumption in the State was 88.3386 mu recorded on May 23, 2019, the day of counting of the last Lok Sabha elections.