Power use on the rise again in the State

IDUKKI

10 April 2021 23:02 IST

Power consumption has risen again in the State after a gap, coinciding with the commencement of SSLC and Plus Two examinations. The rise in temperature too has contributed to the increase in power use.

The average power consumption was above 86.4 million units (mu) in the past three days.

The lack of summer rain has resulted in the temperature level remaining high. With the commencement of the exams, the power consumption went up further.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the records on Saturday, the power consumption on the previous day was 87.62 mu. Of this, 31.47 mu was produced in the State. The power consumption on Thursday was 86.46 mu and it was 87.02 mu on Wednesday.