Power tariff revision: regulatory panel to hold public hearings in April

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold four public hearings in the first and second weeks of April on the electricity tariff revision proposals and the aggregate revenue requirement and expected revenue from charges (ARR&ERC) petitions filed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The first public hearing will be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall at 11 a.m. on April 1.

Subsequent hearings will be held at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram (11 a.m. on April 6), Corporation Town Hall, Kozhikode (11 a.m. on April 11), and EMS Smaraka Hall, District Panchayat, Palakkad (11 a.m. on April 13).

The term of the prevailing tariffs end on March 31. After the public hearings are completed by the second week of April, the commission is likely to take some more time to peruse the suggestions and grievances and issue the final orders on revised tariffs. However, the revised tariffs, when they are introduced, will not have retrospective effect from April 1, 2022. The commission is expected to issue fresh orders pertaining to tariffs for the interim period. A decision on it is likely by next week.