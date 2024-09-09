Power tariff revision: public hearing in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold the fourth and final public hearing on the electricity tariff revision proposals made by the Kerala State Electricity Board in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 11).

The venue has been changed to the Kerala Grama Panchayat Association hall near Observatory Hills at Vellayambalam. The hearing will begin at 10.30 a.m.

The hearing in Thiruvananthapuram was originally scheduled for September 10 at the Priyadarshini Planetarium, but the date and venue were changed later.

The Commission has completed hearings in Kozhikode, Palakkad and Ernakulam.

In August, the KSEB had filed fresh proposals for revising the retails power tariffs for the fiscals from 2024-25 to 2026-27. The KSEB petition also includes a proposal for introducing a ‘summer tariff,’ and differential rates for electricity use during day time and evening hours.

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the KSEB has proposed an overall 30 paise hike in power tariffs “throughout the year” and a summer tariff at the rate of 10 paise per unit for the consumption from January to May 2025.

