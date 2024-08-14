Power tariff revision: KSERC to hold public hearings in September

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) will hold a series of public hearings in September on the proposals for revising electricity tariffs in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had filed proposals before the commission in the first week of August for revising the retail supply tariffs for the three fiscals from 2024-25 to 2026-27, introducing of a ‘summer tariff’, and differential rates for selected categories for peak, non-peak hour consumption.

The first public hearing will be held at Nalanda Tourist Home, Kozhikode, on September 3. The second and third will be held at the District Panchayat Hall, Palakkad, and the Corporation Town Hall, Ernakulam, on September 4 and September 5 respectively. The final hearing will be held at the conference hall of Priyadarshini Planetarium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the KSEB has proposed an overall 30 paise hike in power tariffs “throughout the year,” and a summer tariff at 10 paise per unit for consumption from January to May 2025.

Through the revision, the KSEB expects an additional revenue to the tune of ₹923.24 crore. In the case of domestic category, no change in tariffs has been proposed for the non-paying group as well as BPL consumers with a monthly consumption of 40 units and connected loads up to 1,000 Watts.

The summer tariff has been proposed “in addition to the normal retail tariff increase” and “does not account for the additional power purchase cost that may be necessitated during the summer months of ensuing years,” according to the petition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.