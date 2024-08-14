GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power tariff revision: KSERC to hold public hearings in September

Published - August 14, 2024 06:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) will hold a series of public hearings in September on the proposals for revising electricity tariffs in the State.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had filed proposals before the commission in the first week of August for revising the retail supply tariffs for the three fiscals from 2024-25 to 2026-27, introducing of a ‘summer tariff’, and differential rates for selected categories for peak, non-peak hour consumption.

The first public hearing will be held at Nalanda Tourist Home, Kozhikode, on September 3. The second and third will be held at the District Panchayat Hall, Palakkad, and the Corporation Town Hall, Ernakulam, on September 4 and September 5 respectively. The final hearing will be held at the conference hall of Priyadarshini Planetarium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 10.

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the KSEB has proposed an overall 30 paise hike in power tariffs “throughout the year,” and a summer tariff at 10 paise per unit for consumption from January to May 2025.

Through the revision, the KSEB expects an additional revenue to the tune of ₹923.24 crore. In the case of domestic category, no change in tariffs has been proposed for the non-paying group as well as BPL consumers with a monthly consumption of 40 units and connected loads up to 1,000 Watts.

The summer tariff has been proposed “in addition to the normal retail tariff increase” and “does not account for the additional power purchase cost that may be necessitated during the summer months of ensuing years,” according to the petition.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.