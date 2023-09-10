ADVERTISEMENT

Power tariff hike is inevitable: Krishnankutty

September 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty said here on Sunday that an increase in power tariff had become unavoidable in the State. However, he said that the increase demanded by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) would not be implemented as such.

The Minister said that the government would try its best to minimise the burden on the people while considering the power tariff increase.

The KSEB had demanded an average increase of 40 paisa per unit for the next two financial years, and 20 paisa in the financial year after that. Mr. Krishnankutty said that the Power Regulatory Authority would take a decision on the tariff increase.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US