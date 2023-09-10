HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Power tariff hike is inevitable: Krishnankutty

September 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty said here on Sunday that an increase in power tariff had become unavoidable in the State. However, he said that the increase demanded by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) would not be implemented as such.

The Minister said that the government would try its best to minimise the burden on the people while considering the power tariff increase.

The KSEB had demanded an average increase of 40 paisa per unit for the next two financial years, and 20 paisa in the financial year after that. Mr. Krishnankutty said that the Power Regulatory Authority would take a decision on the tariff increase.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.