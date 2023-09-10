Power tariff hike is inevitable: Krishnankutty

September 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty said here on Sunday that an increase in power tariff had become unavoidable in the State. However, he said that the increase demanded by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) would not be implemented as such.

The Minister said that the government would try its best to minimise the burden on the people while considering the power tariff increase.

The KSEB had demanded an average increase of 40 paisa per unit for the next two financial years, and 20 paisa in the financial year after that. Mr. Krishnankutty said that the Power Regulatory Authority would take a decision on the tariff increase.