Power supply to city areas hit following heavy rainfall

October 15, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) battled hard through Sunday to restore power supply to city areas hit by disruptions in the lashing rains on October 14 (Saturday) night.

Stormwater from the nearby Thettiyar canal flooded the 110 kV substation at Kazhakootam forcing the KSEB to switch off 11 kV feeders as a precaution. Consequently, supply to several areas under the Kazhakootam, Kulathur, and Sreekaryam electrical sections was hit, the KSEB said.

KSEB officials attempted to provide alternate supply while corrective measures were being implemented.

At the time of filing this report, water was still being pumped out from the substation premises. A senior KSEB official blamed disruptions in water flow in the Thettiyar for the unprecedented waterlogging. The substation had not experienced flooding even during the heavy rainfalls in 2018 and 2019, the official said.

In many areas of the city, the KSEB was forced to shut off supply on Sunday as a precaution after low-lying areas were waterlogged. They included heavily populated areas covered by the Kazhakootam, Kesavadasapuram, Ulloorr and Pettah section offices.

The power utility said in a Sunday evening update that many low-tension feeders in the Pettah electrical section could not be charged on account of the water logging. It is estimated that in Pettah section alone, the supply disruption affected 2000 people.

“Several houses and establishments continue to be waterlogged. Consequently there is delay is restoring supply,” the KSEB said.

The utility, which had recalled staff to emergency duty on Sunday, was expecting supply restoration in most areas by Sunday evening if the rain did not persist.

By 2.30 p.m. on Sunday, the Pettah section had managed to restore supply to the Government Upper Primary School at Kunnukuzhy where a relief camp has been opened.

