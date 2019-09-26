Power supply lines to Maradu apartments snapped

In an early morning operation, the authorities severed power connection to all the four Maradu apartments as part of the steps to demolish the apartments.

Policemen arrived at the apartments in large numbers by around 4.30 a.m. to provide protection to the officials. The plan was executed in the early morning hours so as to avoid use of force and public protest.

The residents closed the gate of H2O Holy Faith, one of the four apartments the Supreme Court ordered to be pulled down, when the workers of the Kerala State Electricity Board arrived and snapped the power lines from a nearby transformer.

Anticipating the action, residents of the apartments had gathered at the portico in large numbers holding placards.

Despite the power supply disruption, a few residents have resolved to stay in the apartments. The lifts of the flats are now being operated using generators. However, the residents said they cannot bank on the generators for long as it would be unviable.