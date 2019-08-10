Power supply in Kannur, Kasaragod suspended

Power supply in Kannur and Kasaragod will remain suspended as the 220 kV line from Areekode and 110 kV line from Kuttiyadi were switched off as water from the Chaliyar river rose, a press release said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said that its officers and workers were working on a war footing to restore power supply in North Malabar.

KSEB Chief Engineer (North Malabar Region) R. Radhakrishnan said that electricity lines were damaged and posts uprooted trees in the three district under his jurisdiction. Moreover, transformers and lines had to be switched off in flooded areas as part of safety measures. The transformers could be switched on only after the flood water receded, he said.

Calling on the public to cooperate with the board as the officers and workers were working hard to restore supply, he cautioned the public to avoid contact with snapped electric line or equipment.